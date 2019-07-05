Shadow Lake golf course suing Town of Penfield

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC ) — Shadow Lake has field a lawsuit with the Town of Penfield.

The golf course has filed the suit after the town’s moratorium on developing the property is still in effect.

This comes after the town’s moratorium was lifted on Shadow Pines just down the road, and extended the moratorium on Shadow Lake.

Penfield now owns the Shadow Pines and the popular Clark House.

Shadow Lake officials released a statement, saying in part:

“Shadow Lake has had enough of the negative publicity associated with the Town’s continuous moratoriums, which singles out only our property. No other parcel is restricted, including neighboring golf courses. We remain hopeful that this action will act as a catalyst for immediate discussions with the Town, enabling us to work our a resolution that addresses the concerns of all parties.“

The Penfield Town Supervisor’s office has not immediately returned a request for comment.