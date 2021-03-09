Sexual harassment defined

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC)- Sexual harassment is a serious offense with clear lines of what is accepted. We talked to an expert who broke down the different types of sexual harassment and what you should do if you’re in an uncomfortable situation.

Every 73 seconds an American is sexually assaulted, according to a Department of Justice Survey,

In many cases, the perpetrator is known to the victim.

“Often times, not always, but often times sexual harassment is the imbalance of power or power of one over the other,” said Mary Whittier, interim CEO for RESOLVE of greater Rochester.

Resolve of Greater Rochester provides support to victims of domestic violence, which also can include sexual assault and harassment.

While sexual assault is defined as any nonconsensual sexual act, sexual harassment can be both physical and verbal acts, jokes, or suggestions that are persistent and create an intimidating, hostile, or offensive environment. It is unfortunately common in the workforce with 80% of woman having experienced some form of sexual harassment.

“It could be touching it could be unwanted advancements that way, making comments, Kinda looking like all of that sort of the verbal and non-verbal in a sexual nature really is inclusive of what we consider sexual harassment,” said Whittier.

Unwanted is the key point. While a person might frequently do an action with people they know- such as a kiss when greeting- the act can be offensive and uncomfortable for a stranger or work colleague.

Workforce sexual harassment hurts both the victim and the place of work. That’s why leaders suggest to always go to your HR department or talk to a trusted colleague if you feel unformattable. Many workplaces are required to post resources with information about how to make a claim of sexual harassment.

“Talk to someone that you can trust whether it’s in your workplace or your place of learning or even personally. talk to somebody because it is far more common than people realize,” said Whittier.

The nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) has both online and telephone resources for those in need.