Sexual abuse suit against Rochester priest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Another lawsuit has been filed against a Rochester Catholic Priest.

The plaintiff accuses Father Francis Vogt of St. Bridget’s Church of sexual abuse.

The alleged incidents happened between 1955 and 1959 — when the man was a boy between the ages of five and nine.

The suit claims that Father Vogt was transferred to several churches throughout his career and was allowed around children despite being “a sexual danger to children”.

According to the lawsuit, St. Bridget’s — along with three other churches were negligent and aided Vogt in his alleged abuse.

The plaintiff is demanding a trial by jury.

So far, 13 cases of sexual abuse have been filed against St. Bridges.