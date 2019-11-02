Sex offender charged with raping 15-month-old toddler

ALTOONA, P.A. (WTAJ) — The Blair County District Attorney’s office announced tonight that Ferdy Crutcher, 45, Altoona, was apprehended by the Altoona Police Department after an extensive investigation that combined the dedicated hard work of multiple agencies.

The charges stem from an incident on August 11, 2019, when Altoona Police responded to a report of a 15- month-old missing from his home at approximately 4 a.m. Police and residents immediately searched the area and found the severely injured child in a nearby alley.

After being transported to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, medical staff observed injuries that led them to perform a sex assault forensic examination.

The defendant’s DNA was already on record from a prior conviction in 1993, in which he pleaded guilty to raping a 17-month-old toddler in Johnstown City, Cambria County.

Crutcher was arraigned on October 31, 2019, by Magisterial District Judge Daniel DeAntonio, who remanded the defendant without bail based on the nature of the charges and the defendant’s criminal history.