Severe weather causes flooding, outages in North Carolina

CHESAPEAKE, V.A. (WAVY) — Over 5,000 residents were out of power Sunday morning as severe weather affected much of Hampton Roads and North Carolina.

At the peak of the storm around 11:30 p.m., nearly 5,000 Dominion Energy customers in Chesapeake alone lost power.

In North Carolina, most of the power outages were reported in Gates County with 126 residents currently in the dark, and in Camden County with 29 residents without power.

Several residents also reported flooding in their neighborhoods.

At 11:48 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for Chesapeake and is in effect until 3:15 p.m.

Earlier in the day, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Camden, Currituck, and Pasquotank Counties Sunday morning. The tornado warning was in effect until 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Officials say quarter-sized hail is also possible in the area.