Fire crews respond to building fire in East Rochester, 2 residents and cat escape safely

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Several fire departments responded to battle a fire on West Commercial Street in East Rochester on Monday morning.

The call came in around 5:45 a.m. Officials say the fire started on the first floor, where renovations were being done after a business has moved out. The smoke alarms went off, which alerted the two residents living in the upstairs apartments who were able to escape along with a pet cat.

The cat was originally accounted for, but was found with small burns and will be taken to an area vet for check up.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The chief of the East Rochester Fire Department credited the smoke detectors with saving the lives of the residents saying they alerted them to get up and get out.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss