BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some Buffalo Bills players are switching out footballs for bean bags.

Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins brought along teammates Jordan Poyer, Tim Settle and Tyler Matakevich to compete in a cornhole competition . The Johnsonville Superhole 4, taking place in Topeka, Kan. has celebrities teaming up with professional cornhole players to win $20,000 for charity.

“I’m not here alone. That makes it special off the rip. Me and my teammates, we play every day. This is an every day thing,” Dawkins said. “If we can throw bags for a good cause, why not? If we can play football to make people happy, why not? If we can throw bags to put money in peoples lives, or put smiles on peoples faces, why not?”

The matches will be re-aired on ESPN2 at 7 p.m. Sunday.