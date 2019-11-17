wxbanner

Seven fire departments respond to garage fire

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WROC) – The Yates County Fire Investigation Team is working to determine what caused a garage fire in the town of Benton on Saturday at around 3 a.m.

Deputies with the Yates County Sheriff’s Office say the fire took place on Route 14A in Penn Yan.

Upon arrival, deputies said the two-car attached garage was fully engulfed.

Deputies say a 37-year-old man is the owner of the house. No one was injured during the fire.

The following agencies responded to the fire: Bellona Fire Department, Benton Fire Department, Branchport-Keuka Park Fire Department, Dundee Fire Department, Himrod Fire Department, Penn Yan Fire Department, and West Lake Fire Department; with mutual aid from Penn Yan Ambulance, the Red Cross, NYS DOT, and OEM.

