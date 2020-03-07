Serial killer claims responsibility for 2 killings in Allen County from 1980

ALLEN COUNTY, I.N. (WANE) — Serial killer Samuel Little, who has confessed to killing more than 90 people around the country, has claimed responsibility for two 1980 Allen County homicides.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department said Friday that Little admitted to strangling 18-year-old Valeria Boyd and 31-year-old Mary Ann Porter in the same night in October 1980.

Detectives interviewed Little in the Wise County Confinement Facility in Decatur, Texas. Little said he picked up both women in the area of Maumee and Division streets in Fort Wayne, at different times on the same night in late October 1980. Little said he strangled both women while they were in his vehicle and then disposed of their bodies in separate areas of rural Allen County.

Boyd and Porter had both been reported missing by family members in late October 1980.

Boyd’s body was discovered by a worker in a field off Conners Road in southern Allen County on November 4, 1980.

On December 13, 1980, Porter’s body was found off of the roadway in the 4600 block of West Wallen Road in northern Allen County.

Both cases went cold after no viable suspects were identified.

Then, on September 25, 2018, a Texas Ranger interviewed Little about “numerous murders throughout the United States” and he provided details about several killings. At that point, the FBI notified Allen County investigators “regarding the murders of Miss Boyd and Miss Porter.”

The cases have been forwarded to the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office “for follow up,: the sheriff’s department said.

Little is serving several life sentences in California for confessed murders throughout the United States.

Investigations are still being conducted by several other police agencies throughout the United States in the wake of Little’s confessions, the sheriff’s department said.