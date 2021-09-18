September 25 is Free Fishing Day in New York

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Next weekend, New York will host one of its final free fishing days of the year.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will lead a free fishing day on Saturday, September 25. During free fishing days or weekends, anyone can fish in New York State freshwater and no fishing license, or recreational marine fishing registry is required.

This is applicable on all of the over 7,500 lakes and ponds and 70,000 miles of rivers and streams in the state.

All other fishing regulations remain in effect during statewide free fishing days. The final free fishing day of the year will be held on November 11, 2021.