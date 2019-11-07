Sentencing today for man who pleaded guilty in Sodus farm deaths

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The man who pleaded guilty in the deaths of his ex-girlfriend and her infant son is scheduled to be sentenced in Wayne County on Thursday.

Alberto Reyes pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter in the deaths of Selena Hildalgo-Calderon and her 14-month-old son Owen Hidalgo-Calderon.

Reyes is expected to be sentenced 20 years in prison under a plea deal.

Originally, Reyes faced two counts of murder and two counts of tampering with evidence. But after the District Attorney’s office talked with the family of the victims, they decided to reduce those charges to two counts of manslaughter to save the family from trauma.

The body of Hidalgo-Calderon was found wrapped in plastic, buried in a wooded area near a Sodus farm. The remains of her child were found nearby.

At first, Reyes said he found the woman dead and buried her body out of fear of being blamed.

More than a year later, Reyes has now admitted to causing their deaths. The Wayne County Sheriff called this the largest investigation he has worked on.

Once Reyes completes his prison time, he faces five years probation.

However, all of that could change, because he does have a pending case in federal court for illegally entering the county.

