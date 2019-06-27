Sentencing for Childers in Sodus double murder

LYONS, N.Y. (WROC) — Charlene Childers, the woman who pleaded guilty to reduced charges in connection to a double murder in Sodus, was sentenced Thursday.

Childers was sentenced to 20 years in prison for manslaughter and eight years for criminal possession of a firearm.

Judge Daniel Barrett says the deaths of Josh Niles and Amber Washburn was the most tragic and senseless murder. — Stephanie Golden (@SGoldenWROC) June 27, 2019

Childers is the wife of Timothy Dean, the Texas man convicted for killing Joshua Niles and Amber Washburn last fall. In May, a jury found Dean guilty on two counts of first degree murder. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on July 25th and faces a penalty of 25 years to life.

Joshua Niles sister tearfully tells Charlene Childers her she robbed her kids of their uncle and aunt. @News_8 — Stephanie Golden (@SGoldenWROC) June 27, 2019

Childers was Niles’ ex-girlfriend, and was involved in a custody battle with him. Prosecutors argued during Dean’s trial that the custody battle led to the murder plot.

While Dean was standing trial for murder, Childers testified against him.

“I told my husband the murder had to happen and he agreed,” Childers told the courtroom on May 21.

Dean is a former police chief of the Sunray, Texas Police Department, where he worked with Bron Bohlar, who also previously pleaded guilty to reduced charges in connection to the cast. Bohlar testified against Dean during the trial and he accepted a plea for conspiracy for helping Dean rent a car to make the trip from Texas to New York.