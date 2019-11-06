Seniors sing through exercise class on the way to a more productive life

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Singing is a way for these seniors at the Gates Town Hall to get through exercise class.

To the tune of “Sweet Caroline,” all the way through, along with rockabilly classics, Michael Jackson, Ray Charles, Billy Joel, and American Pie.

The class, taught by Paulie Fricano of Agape Physical Therapy, is centered around strength and stabilization. They are exercises the students can take home, and help them build productive lives.

For Barbara Savage, it improved her life so much, she wanted to pass it along. She started her own Thai Chi practice, and discussed why this class is important to her.

“You feel like you’re going over the hill, and you realize if you go over the hill, it’s downhill all the way, and you have to fight to go uphill,” Savage said. “Greater freedom of mobility, greater confidence in myself. Not curling up and saying to myself, ‘Oh I’m old, I can’t do this or I can’t lift this, or I can’t go up stairs.’ I want to be the one pushing my friends in their wheelchairs when I’m 90.”

