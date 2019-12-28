Seneca white deer tours closing their doors

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)- Seneca White Deer, INC. will no longer hold white deer tours, as the organization plans to end operations at the end of the year.

For the last 25 months, thousands have come to the Seneca Army Depot to take a tour, learn a bit about the history and hopefully see a rare white deer.

“Had a chance to see a lot of the deer there off the trail, little bit of the brown deer, little bit of the white deer. Got to see the beaver dams, lots of nature stuff. We’re big nature fans so we enjoy that, and a lot of history too,” said Jonathan Marsh, who was on his first tour with family.

The all-white deer make up less than half percent of the entire whitetail deer population. The old army depot turned wildlife conservative claims to have the largest herd of all-white deer in the country.

The 2-hour tour spans over 7,000 acres, making stops at old army bunkers used during World War 2.

The tours are held by Seneca White Deer Inc. and president Dennis Money says the history is just as important as the nature.

“When we first started Seneca White Deer back in 1998, that was our main mission, was to protect the white deer. But what we found doing tours is that the military and civilian history of the depot was also very significant,” said Dennis Money, president of Seneca White Deer Inc..

After over two years of tours, the bus could be making their final trips this weekend, a sad thing for the guests here.

“We have always been trying to work with the landlord and it just doesn’t work out. It was just a matter of economics that we felt we had to terminate our operations,” said Money.

“I hope they don’t have to because its the first time we heard of it didn’t even know it was here. Very unique experience for anyone who can come though,” said Marsh.

The group says they are still open to negotiations but are hoping for a better deal than currently offered.

While the tours might be ending, the group hopes to move forward with their conservation efforts and continue to bring awareness to the white deer population.