Seneca Park Zoo's 16-year-old river otter has died

WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Seneca Park Zoo officials are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Heather, one of the zoo’s three North American River otters, has died.

At 16 years old, Heather far exceeded her median life expectancy of 12 years, according to zoo officials.

Zookeepers say she was being treated for a dental disease as well as a degenerative joint disease. A definitive cause of death will not be available until further tests are completed.

Zoo officials say Heather will be remembered by her caregivers for her interest in training, and her unique role as an ambassador for not only her species, but also the importance of healthy waterways for all.

