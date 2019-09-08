Seneca Park Zoo to host Teacher Appreciation Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Seneca Park Zoo will host Teacher Appreciation Day on Saturday, September 14, in recognition of the work teachers do in the community.

Teachers will receive free zoo admission for the day and a coupon to use at the zoo’s gift shop. Teachers will also be given a free poster for their classrooms and a chance to win a free program for their classrooms.

Teacher Appreciation Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Teachers need to bring their school IDs.

“Great teachers do so much to benefit our children and this entire community,” Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo said. “Teacher Appreciation Day at the Zoo is just one small way we can thank the dedicated men and women who are educating our next generation of Monroe County residents.”

The Zoo will host special activities for teachers to learn more about conservation and education programs at the zoo.

“With hands-on, inquiry-based programs for grades preschool through high school, teachers can use the Zoo as their outdoor classroom,” Pamela Reed Sanchez, Seneca Park Zoo Society President and CEO, said. “All Zoo STEAM-based education programs also meet New York State and NextGen Science Standards.”