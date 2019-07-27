Seneca Park Zoo celebrates World Tiger Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) –Seneca Park Zoo hosted World Tiger Day on Saturday to celebrate the largest cat species and raise awareness of the threats tigers face on an everyday basis in nature.

Guests learned all about the largest cat species, including the zoo’s 14-year old female Amur tiger Katya, through a training session and keeper chat, an enrichment demonstration, biofacts, and games.

The zoo hosted interactive stations to teach guests about tiger adaptations that help them thrive in their natural habitat, and the ways people can help save the endangered species.

For a donation to tiger conservation, guests were able to enter drawings to win a one-of-a-kind painting made by Katya, an enrichment item that Katya has enjoyed, or a reusable shopping bag.

More information about World Tiger Day is available here.