SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Salamanca city schools were given approval Wednesday to continue using their “Warriors” nickname and logo, one month after New York banned public schools from using Native American names and imagery.

The stamp of approval came directly from the Seneca Nation, which hopes that appeals for logo and mascot approval will be rare. President Rickey Armstrong Sr. said Salamanca is a unique case because nearly 40% of its students are Native and because the district has fostered a strong relationship with the Nation.

“While the regulations provide an avenue for agreements between Districts and Native Nations, it is our belief that any such agreements should be rare, limited, and used only in unique circumstances,” Armstrong Sr. said in a statement. “We believe that Salamanca represents the most unique of circumstances and, because of that, warranted further consideration.”

Salamanca is the only U.S. city built on land leased from a Native American reservation, according to the Associated Press. The district is believed to be the first in the state to receive approval to retain its Native nickname and imagery.

The school’s logo is a profile view of a Native American man with a feather in his hair and a braid trailing down. It was designed by a Seneca artist and is considered a historically accurate depiction of a Seneca Native American, according to Superintendent Dr. Mark Beehler.

When the state Board of Regents last month voted to prohibit public schools’ use of Indigenous names, it included an exception for districts that receive written approval from a federally recognized tribal nation in New York. Other local schools using Indigenous imagery told News 4 they are preparing to make changes, including the Tonawanda Warriors and West Seneca West Indians.

A spokesperson for the Seneca Nation said districts other than Salamanca have reached out about their mascots over the last several years and months, from both locally and across the state, but he didn’t have a list to share. He reiterated that Salamanca is “the most unique of circumstances.”

The Salamanca City Central School District said in a statement that it “values our relationship with the Seneca Nation of Indians and is honored to receive the endorsement of our Warrior identity and the continued use of our logo.”

The district added that within the next week, its Native American Curriculum Team will release educational resources to teach the history and meaning of its logo and “what it means to be a Warrior in Salamanca.”

“It is our hope these resources will educate and contribute to the eradication of stereotypes and misunderstandings that lead to bias and racism,” the district said.

The complete statement from the Seneca Nation can be seen below.