ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Seneca Nation President says he would ‘welcome the opportunity’ to meet with New York Governor Kathy Hochul now that she is no longer recused from gaming compact negotiations.

Governor Hochul had removed herself from negotiations to avoid a potential conflict of interest with her husband’s job with Delaware North, a global hospitality and food service company. William Hochul recently resigned, effective August 15.

The Governor’s Office initially said it had to review the terms of Mr. Hochul’s exit before removing the recusal, but this week a spokesperson confirmed she is cleared.

“Administration staff is working with the Seneca Nation of Indians to make sure we have an agreement that is fair, serves the interests of all parties, and addresses the needs of key stakeholders and we look forward to continuing to work toward an agreement,” wrote Upstate Press Secretary Matt Janiszewski.

That agreement expires in December. Negotiations stalled earlier this year after news of a possible Seneca Nation casino in or around Rochester was not well received by local leaders and lawmakers, who felt they had been left out of the discussions.

The Seneca Nation released a statement Thursday from President Rickey Armstrong, Sr. in response to this week’s news.

I have not had any direct communication or meeting with Governor Hochul since I came into office in November. If she is now willing to meet with Seneca Nation leadership, I would welcome the opportunity. A new Seneca compact is critical to the Western New York economy and to the thousands of people we employ. After today, we have approximately 100 days until our gaming compact expires. I am hopeful that direct dialogue with Governor Hochul could help move our discussions toward a successful conclusion that protects the substantial jobs and economic benefits the Seneca Nation has delivered to Western New York for the past two decades.”