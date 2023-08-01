SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) — Local law enforcement will join the Seneca County community for free family fun, exciting demonstrations, prizes, food, and more.

Seneca County will be hosting a National Night Out on Tuesday, August 1, where neighbors and members of local police departments can bond and learn from each other in positive circumstances.

Local law enforcement will interact and play kickball and water balloon toss, and snow cones and hot dogs will be given free of charge to all kids. The event also features bounce houses on-site, prizes for all ages that will be raffled off, K9 and NYS Troopers’ SWAT helicopter-repel demonstrations, members of the Finger Lakes Air Pilots flying remote control planes, and more.

The event is free and open to the public and will take place from 5:00 p.m. through 7:30 p.m. at Rodman Lot & Sons Farms on Route 414 in Seneca Falls.

Schedule of events:

5:15 p.m. K9 Demo 5:30 p.m. Kickball (all ages) 6:00 p.m. Helicopter Demo 6:30 p.m. Kickball (all ages)

K9 Demo 7:00 p.m. Balloon Toss (Ages 3 through 5) 7:10 p.m. Balloon Toss (Ages 6 through 8) 7:20 p.m. Balloon Toss (Ages 9 through 12)

Event organizers say the night of fun is designed to engage neighbors with local law enforcement to decrease crime, increase drug-abuse prevention activities, and improve crime-prevention awareness throughout the community.

The night involves members of the Waterloo and Seneca Falls Police Departments, Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Troopers, Park Police, Department of Environmental Conservation, the Federal Drug Enforcement Agency, and NYS Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.