Seneca Falls man throws flower pot at business

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) – A Seneca Falls man was arrested on Tuesday for throwing a flower pot at a business’ window in front of police officers.

Officers from the Seneca Falls Police Department arrested 49-year-old Michael J. Straw.

Officers said the window did not break, but the flower pot did.

SFPD charged Straw with attempted criminal mischief, criminal mischief in the fourth degree, and disorderly conduct.

Straw was processed and transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.

He will be due in the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date to answer the charges.