Seneca Falls man faces heavy drug charges

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) – A Seneca Falls man was arrested on Tuesday for driving under the influence of drugs.

Officers from the Seneca Falls Police Department identified the driver as 22-year-old Max Anderson.

The arrest stems from an incident on August 4 when Anderson was driving and was found to be in the possession of methamphetamine.

Anderson was charged with driving while impaired by drugs and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree following a blood toxicology report.

Anderson was arraigned at the Seneca County Centralized Arraignment Court on Thursday and will be due back in the Town of Seneca Falls Court to answer the charges at a later date.