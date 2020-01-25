Seneca Falls man arrested for DWI, child uninjured

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) – A Seneca Falls man was arrested Friday evening after a drunk-driving crash in Seneca Falls. Seneca Falls Police officers said a 6-year-old child was riding in the vehicle with him at the time.

Officers arrested 46-year-old Christopher Jensen of Seneca Falls.

According to officers, the arrest stemmed from a report of a two-property damage accident that occurred in the parking lot of Stanton Meadows Apartments.

Jensen was arrested for driving while intoxicated, driving with a blood alcohol content in excess of .08 percent, driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle and endangering the welfare of a child.

Officers said the child was not injured during the crash.

Jensen was transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.

