Seneca Falls man arrested after trying to steal over $700 worth of groceries

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police in the Town of Seneca Falls arrested a man on Thursday after he allegedly tried to steal over $700 worth of groceries.

On March 26, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Daniel Babbitt Jr., 50, of Seneca Falls.

He was arrested for petit larceny after an investigation into two separate incidents at a Walmart and a Tops.

On March 23 around 11:30 a.m., Babbitt allegedly entered a Walmart, put several items into his cart and tried to walk out of the store with $384.36 worth of food.

Police said that shortly after that incident, there was another incident at a Tops.

Babbitt allegedly went to a Tops, put several items in a cart and walked out of the store with $367.29 worth of food.

He was arrested for two counts of petit larceny and released on an appearance ticket.

Babbitt is scheduled to appear at Seneca County Centralized Arraignment on May 18 at 8 a.m.