Seneca Falls man arrested after tailgating patrol vehicle

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) – A Seneca Falls man was arrested on Saturday after tailgating a Waterloo Police Department patrol vehicle.

Seneca Falls Police officers identified the driver as 36-year-old Ryan Jacobson.

When officers attempted to initiate Jacobson to stop on West Bayard traffic stop on West Bayard Street, Jacobson failed to comply.

Officers said Jacobson fled and led them on a brief pursuit.

According to SFPD, Jacobson lost control of his vehicle on Center Street and came to rest in a residence’s yard.

Officers arrested Jacobson without incident or injuries, and charged Jacobson with Reckless Driving, Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Failure to Comply with Police Officer, Speed in Zone, Failure to Stop at Red Light, Failure to Keep Right, Failure to Stop at Stop Sign, Following Too Closely, No/Improper Headlamp, Unlicensed Driver, and Driving on the Sidewalk.

Jacobson was issued an appearance ticket and traffic tickets.

Jacobson will appear in court for arraignment on Friday, January 17 at 8 a.m.

The Seneca Falls Police Department was assisted by New York State Troopers, the Waterloo Police Department, New York State Park Police, and the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office.