Seneca County declares State of Emergency

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) – The Seneca County Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Robert Hayssen declared a State of Emergency in Seneca County on Sunday morning in response to the coronavirus outbreak in New York State.

“The declaration can be updated at any time, but will remain in effect for the next thirty days”. Hayssen said. “This decision was made out of concern for the health and safety of Seneca County residents.” He further stated that “We understand the totality of the impact that this decision will have upon families in Seneca County but we must come together and follow the recommendations outlined by public health.”

While there are no cases no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Seneca County, county officials are taking measures to make sure its residents are protected.

School district officials are working with their school families regarding their communication plans, Hayssen said.

“This emergency declaration aligns with the decisions of other counties across the state. We are urging all Seneca County residents to follow the recommendations from the Seneca County Health Department and we will continue to respond to this emergency with a unified response,” Seneca County Manager, C. Mitchell Rowe. We are calling on all Seneca County residents to do their part to adhere to the social distancing recommendations, to stay home when sick and to use common sense practices such as good hand hygiene and cough etiquette.