UPDATE: The Seneca County 911 Center announced that Spectrum has resolved their service issues. The center added that no cause was given as to what the issues were.

ORIGINAL STORY:

SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The Seneca County 911 Center says they are currently experiencing service issues with Spectrum’s telephone service.

They say those with Spectrum telephone service are having trouble calling into 911. Callers may receive a busy signal, it may continuously ring, or may receive a message saying the call cannot be completed as dialed.

Anyone who has Spectrum telephone service and is not able to reach Seneca County 911 by dialing “911”is advised to call their non-emergency line at (315) 539-9241.

The Seneca County 911 Center says Spectrum is aware of this issue and they are working on a resolution.