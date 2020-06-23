1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Senators prepare for 2nd wave of coronavirus

News

by: Raquel Martin

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — On Tuesday, Senators focused their attention on fighting coming waves of COVID-19 and future pandemics.

“The question I have is, what are we doing now?,” Sen. Pat Roberts,” R-Kan., said.

“Most of what I recommended in 2005 remains undone,” said William Frist, former Republican senator of Tennessee.

Frist says the country hasn’t taken the threat seriously enough and recommends lawmakers invest more money in research and global monitoring of disease outbreaks.

“Health security is national security,” Frist said.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle agreed. But many Democrats said Congress can’t lose sight of the crisis at hand.

“The last time I checked, the U.S. was still fighting coronavirus and losing,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said.

Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin says the Trump administration needs to do more now to protect front-line workers.

“We can’t divert our attention from the ongoing crisis,” Baldwin said. “Without enforceable worker-safety standards, workers and their families are needlessly put at greater risk.”

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive, says states like hers need more federal leadership.

“Let me be clear this is not the time for victory laps,” Khaldun said. “We need accurate and clear messaging from the White House about the true threat of the disease, how and when to get a test and the importance of wearing masks,” Khaldun said.

Khaldun says Congress must also address racial health disparities across the country.

Lawmakers say they’re working on short and long-term solutions in upcoming bills.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss