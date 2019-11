ROCHESTER, N.Y.N (WROC) — Changes to the state’s current criminal justice system are set to go into effect on January 1.

Friday, local officials will be talking about the upcoming changes in Ontario County.

Senator Pam Helming will join the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office to urge a stop to the reforms.

They argue the changes don’t do enough to protect crime victims.

The officials will meet at 10 a.m. at the Ontario County Office building.