Senator Ortt announces run for NY’s 27th Congressional District

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — State Senator Rob Ortt officially announced his candidacy for New York’s 27th Congressional District seat on Saturday.

The seat is currently held by embattled Rep. Chris Collins of Clarence, who stands charged in an insider trading case. Collins has not at this time announced if he’s seek re-election, saying that a decision will be made in due time. At an event Saturday, Collins said he’s focusing on the job at hand.

“We’ll just let that all play out,” Collins said when referencing the candidates who have announced their plans so far. “My focus is on things like today, doing my job. I believe the public is paying attention, so we’ll see where it all goes.”