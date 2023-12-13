ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Senator Gillibrand held a video press conference on Wednesday to call for $1.2 billion in funding to provide meals to older adults amid high food prices in the state.

The funding will help organizations like Meals on Wheels deliver 230 million nutritious meals annually to 2.2 million older adults nationwide facing hunger. According to the senator, over 5.5 billion older Americans across the country were listed as food insecure in 2021 and this funding would circumvent that.

“Free delivered meals are a lifeline for older New Yorkers,” said Senator Gillibrand. “They help seniors on fixed incomes, who are especially impacted by high food prices, access nutritious food they might not otherwise be able to afford. They make sure that disabled seniors don’t go hungry just because they have trouble getting to the grocery store. And they provide homebound seniors with much-needed social interaction every day. I’m calling for over $1.2 billion to fund programs like Meals on Wheels to allow our seniors to age with dignity in their own homes and stay physically and mentally healthy throughout their lives.”

The hope, she says, is to bolster an array of New York’s nutrition programs that provide older adults with home-delivered meals, nutrition education, and other benefits. Services that go beyond physical well-being.