ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dairy farming is a big part of Upstate New York, with Genesee County in the top 5 of New York counties for producing milk.

Senator Chuck Schumer is sounding the alarm about the upcoming Farm Bill, concerned about the dairy cliff, which could lead to severe supply chain disruptions, raising the price of milk.

“You say, well, the farm bill always passes,” Senator Schumer says. “But this year, with all the problems as you see in Washington, it’s much more difficult.”

Difficult for dairy farmers like John Gould.

“It affects how we’re able to export, and we depend heavily on export,” John Gould, owner of Har-Go Dairy, says. “So the world has changed in terms of how we market our milk and the risk that we’re taking. This insurance program is essential.”

That insurance program is called the Dairy Margin Coverage Program. This is a monthly payment to dairy farmers that was put in place in 2018.

“The program is a lifeline to our farmers,” Senator Schumer says. “If Congress doesn’t pass the farm bill this year, it could expire. The price of milk would go way up. So even if you don’t have a farmer in your family, even if you don’t know a single farmer, you’ll be hurt if this program goes out.”

Schumer says if DMC is dropped out of the Farm Bill, the dairy industry would start to see severe impacts at the start of 2024. He adds that the country could be forced to revert to agriculture policies dating back to 1940.

The 2018 Farm Bill is set to expire on September 30.