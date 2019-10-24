Senator Chuck Schumer calls for hemp farming regulations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Senator Chuck Schumer is calling for new regulations for a booming business in our area — hemp farming.

Forbes says hemp farming has quadrupled in the country this year, and there are a number of hemp farms in Monroe and Ontario Counties that prove it.

Senator Schumer is calling these regulations ‘guidelines’.

He and other senators are asking the Food and Drug Administration to set basic safety requirements for the industry.

Schumer said the new rules will help farmers in our area.

Even though it comes from the same type of plant as marijuana, hemp does not produce a ‘high’. It’s used in many ways, including in cosmetics and other consumer products.

“Most industries, they don’t want onerous regulation, but they do want some regulation to give them guidelines, and so they know when they produce the product, manufacture the product and grow the product so they know it’s fine to do,” said Schumer.

Schumer also said he wants the state of New York to be a leader in growing hemp, and without these regulations there has been more chaos for the industry and its consumers.

Sales of Upstate New York CBD products were more than $200 million in 2018.