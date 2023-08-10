Sen. Schumer says he’s trying to secure more money for New York State as asylum seekers get sent to various parts of the state.

Pittsford, N.Y. (WROC) — As Monroe County settled dozens of asylum seekers into Rochester hotel rooms Tuesday and oversaw the roll-out of a plan to feed and care for them, County Executive Adam Bello, a Democrat, took direct aim at the federal government and its response to the influx of migrants that followed the end of a pandemic-era policy that had limited immigration.

“This is in my view an abject failure of the federal government to provide for the coordination, to get this done in a way that is responsible for the country, for the states and localities as well as the asylum seekers,” Bello said at a new conference.

News 8 relayed Bello’s concerns to Senator Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, who was in Pittsford Thursday to tour the Buffalo Bills’ training camp.

“At the federal level we’re trying to get New York State more money, trying to get more work permits, but the real solution here is a bipartisan immigration reform that really deals with the problems we face and that’s what I’m pushing to get done,” Schumer said.

Earlier this week, 77 asylum seekers arrived in Monroe County from New York City as part of a plan to disperse migrants seeking asylum throughout New York State.

Bello says more migrants will be arriving in the coming weeks and claimed New York City will be paying for their stay here while they wait for their cases to be heard.

Bello added the federal rules need to change in order to allow asylum seekers to work earlier that what’s currently allowed.