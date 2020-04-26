Sen. Schumer asks FDA to crackdown on unregulated at-home coronavirus testing kits

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) – Many people are trying to profit off the COVID-19 crisis by selling at-home coronavirus testing kits, but U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer warns that these kits are unregulated, and is asking the FDA to crackdown on them.

On Sunday, Senator Schumer demanded the FDA to do more oversight of the marketplace and take cease and desist actions against people selling unregulated tests.

Schumer says he’s seen both unregulated COVID-19 testing kits as well as unregulated antibody testing kits being sold on the internet.

According to a press release from Schumer’s office, if the FDA does not act quickly, many New Yorkers could fall victim to purchasing these kits that could give them a false sense of security.

Schumer said New Yorkers need to rely on testing that has been proven to be accurate in order to fully return to normal.

The authenticity and accuracy of any at-home testing kits must be paramount at the FDA, because consumers are not only willing to buy them, but they are willing to rely upon them. Shoddy tests could spell disaster for hot spot states like New York because if there is anything New York and other places will require to turn the page on this virus, it’s rooted in testing accuracy, and these unregulated kits pose serious risk to the overall recovery. SENATOR CHUCK SCHUMER

According to the press release, below is the full letter Senator Schumer sent to FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn: