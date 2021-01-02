Sen. Lindsey Graham: $2k stimulus payment is ‘not socialism’ but is ‘necessary’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBTW) — Senator Lindsey Graham took to Twitter Friday to call for $2,000 stimulus checks which were shot down multiple times, saying the checks are “not socialism,” but “necessary in the times in which we live.”

With all due respect to my Republican colleagues, a $2k direct payment for individuals and families who are struggling is not socialism.



In my view it is necessary in the times in which we live. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 1, 2021

“The country is being overwhelmed by #COVID, hospitals are full, and businesses are hanging by a thread,” Graham said. “Direct payments may not be most efficient way to help people in need, but given the situation we face are extremely necessary.”

Graham also told President Trump to “keep fighting for the American people who are suffering” and to push for a standalone vote.

Going from $600 to $2,000 doesn’t make you a socialist.



Mr. President, keep fighting for the American people who are suffering.



Insist on a standalone vote. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 1, 2021

The showdown between the outgoing president and his own Republican Party over the $2,000 checks has thrown Congress into a chaotic year-end session just days before new lawmakers are set to be sworn into office.

Graham also called for the $2,000 stimulus checks last week after spending Christmas Day golfing with Trump.