Semi-truck driver hurt, Gatorade spills in Oregon crash

ALBANY, O.R. (KOIN-TV) - A semi-truck driver was seriously hurt after his truck crashed on I-5 in Albany, Oregon, spilling Gatorade bottles onto the highway.

Steven Howard of Salem was driving northbound on I-5 when his truck veered into an impact barrier at the exit 233 off ramp, according to Oregon State Police.

The truck skidded and rolled onto its side. Scraps of torn metal, tires and spilled fluids blocked the off-ramp and both lanes of I-5.

Photos of the scene show dozens of Gatorade bottles littered among the debris. The front of the truck also showed signs of having caught fire.

The 58-year-old driver was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers said it wasn't clear what caused the truck to veer. The highway was reopened after about 45 minutes.