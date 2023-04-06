GORHAM, N.Y. (WROC) — Certain residents in the Town of Gorham have been placed under a boil water advisory effective immediately.

The Town Clerk of Gorham told News 8 that “any and all State Rt 364 and Lakeside town of Gorham residents from Turner Rd to Canandaigua town line are under a boil water advisory.”

According to the Town of Gorham’s website, the advisory is due to a water main break. They add the water department crew is on site repairing the break, and service will be restored as soon as possible.

