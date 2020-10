See the 71 movies titles coming to Netflix in November

Berlin, Germany – March 19: In this photo illustration the app of streaming service netflix is displayed on a smartphone on March 19, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – With just over a month to go before Thanksgiving, Netflix is set to release 71 movies starting November 1, including a number of holiday flicks to get you through the rest of 2020.

If that’s not your speed, rest assured Netflix has plenty of solid options.

See the full lineup of new movies and the release dates below:

November 1

A Clockwork Orange

Boyz n the Hood

Casper

Christmas Break-In

Easy A

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Jumping the Broom

Knock Knock

Little Monsters

Mile 22

Ocean’s Eleven

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Piercing

Platoon

School Daze

Snowden

The Impossible

The Indian in the Cupboard

The Next Karate Kid

Wheels of Fortune

Yes Man

November 2

Prospect

November 3

Mother (Netflix original)

November 4

A Christmas Catch

Christmas With A Prince

November 5

A New York Christmas Wedding

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? — (Netflix documentary)

Midnight At The Magnolia

Operation Christmas Drop — (Netflix movie)

November 6

Citation — (Netflix movie)

La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench — (Netflix movie)

The Late Bloomer

November 10

Trash Truck — (Netflix family movie)

November 11

What We Wanted — (Netflix movie)

November 12

Fruitvale Station

Graceful Friends

Ludo — (Netflix movie)

Prom Night

November 13

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey — (Netflix movie)

The Life Ahead — (Netflix movie)

November 15

A Very Country Christmas

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Hometown Holiday

V for Vendetta

November 16

Loving

Whose Streets?

November 19

The Princess Switch: Switched Again — (Netflix movie)

November 20

Alien Xmas — (Netflix movie)

Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine — (Netflix documentary)

If Anything Happens I Love You — (Netflix movie)

November 22

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square — (Netflix movie)

Machete Kills

November 23

Hard Kill

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder — (Netflix documentary)

November 24

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday — (Netflix family movie)

El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son — (Netflix movie)

Hillbilly Elegy — (Netflix movie)

Wonderoos — (Netflix family movie)

November 25

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two — (Netflix movie)

November 26

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated

Mosul — (Netflix movie)

November 27

The Call — (Netflix movie)

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker — (Netflix documentary)

Don’t Listen — (Netflix movie)

La Belva / The Beast — (Netflix movie)

November 30