Security specialist: your FaceApp photos are now in the cloud

FaceApp: it’s the hottest thing on smartphones right now. You can upload a photo of yourself and the app shows what you may look like when you get older or what you liked like when you were younger.

As quickly as the photos filled our feeds, news about the privacy dangers started blowing up too. Should we be concerned about where our photos are going?

FaceApp user Abby Bardanis said we shouldn’t be so shocked.

“All these people are probably already on social media, using pictures from their social media or things that they’re willing to post, and all these pictures have gone on social media so people are getting mad at their own behavior,” she said.

So what’s the danger? Brian Murphy is a security specialist at GreyCastle. He said what’s happening isn’t that different from what Facebook takes from us.

“What it’s really doing in order for that to work is, it’s actually taking that picture that you’re trying to modify, or say what would it look like, and it’s taking it up to the cloud. They’re storing that information up in the cloud because they need the processing power. That’s where the algorithm is to apply your filter,” said Murphy.

He said the only photos the company has access to are the ones you actually upload to the app. Murphy said by downloading it you’re allowing your photos to go anywhere FaceApp has a facility.

“By utilizing the app, downloading the app, and saying yes, you’re giving permission for FaceApp to use that image in further marketing and other details, and again the language of it is a little scary you are perpetually forever giving permission for this photograph,” he said.

The app was developed in Russia. Murphy said he can’t be 100 percent sure where exactly in the world your photos are going. He said when he read the license agreement it references both the Russian company and a California office.

If you want your photos erased from the FaceApp cloud you can reach out through their support email and request they be deleted.

On Thursday, Senator Chuck Schumer said you should think twice before using FaceApp.