Security guard, 3 others shot at Florida club

TAMPA, F.L. (WFLA) — Four people, including a security guard, were shot at a club in Tampa early Sunday morning, police said.

A spokesperson for the Tampa Police Department said officers were called to Club 1828 on North 40th Street just after midnight for multiple shots heard inside.

As police were investigating, the spokesperson said shots were fired at officers and security guards outside the club. The shots were fired from a car headed north on 40th Street toward Hillsborough Avenue, the police spokesperson said.

One of the security guards outside was shot and was rushed into surgery. Police said late Sunday morning the guard is in stable condition.

During their investigation, detectives said they found three shooting victims inside the club. All three were taken to separate hospitals and are expected to be okay.

The car that police say the shots were fired from ended up crashing a few blocks away from the club. Police say three people ran from the crash but were captured by officers. Two were released pending the investigation. The 22-year-old driver was arrested and has charges pending against him.