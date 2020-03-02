Second U.S. death linked to coronavirus in Seattle

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials in Washington say that a second person died from the coronavirus on Saturday. This brings the total death tally in the U.S. to two, with both patients located in the Seattle area.

This second patient to die of the virus, a man in his 70s, was treated for underlying health conditions at the same hospital in Kirkland, Washington where the first patient died.

Washington now has 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with four new confirmations Sunday night. Three of those new cases are in critical condition in a nursing home also located in Seattle suburb Kirkland.

The International Association of Fire Fighters says 25 of its members in the area are quarantined after responding to calls at the nursing facility.

Researchers say it may have circulated for weeks around Seattle, undetected.

State and federal authorities stepped up testing for the illness as confirmed cases grew across the country, with new infections announced in New York, Rhode Island, California, and Illinois.