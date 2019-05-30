Second Food Truck Rodeo of the season creates buzz in downtown Rochester
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - The second Food Truck Rodeo of the season was held on Wednesday at the Rochester Public Market.
The Crooked North string band provided live music for the event, while the hundreds who attended enjoyed a variety of delicious food trucks.
The series of events have allowed for businesses to grow all while offering a great way to spend a Wednesday night. Brand ambassador, Linda Redfield says they've "seen a tremendous amount of growth in the last five years."
The next Food Truck Rodeo will take place on June 26th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with music provided by the Earthtones.
