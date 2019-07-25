Second employee, 19, charged in alleged child abuse at NC daycare

McKayla Paula Sausse (left) and Bethan Pringle (right). Photos provided by WNCT.

SNEADS FERRY, NC (WNCT) — Onslow County Sheriff’s deputies say a second employee of a now-closed daycare in Sneads Ferry was arrested Tuesday and charged for allegedly abusing a child at the daycare in June.

On Tuesday, deputies arrested McKayla Paula Sausser, age 19, of Gregory Fork Road in Richlands, on a charge of felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

According to investigators, on June 10, at the Childcare Network Daycare located in Sneads Ferry, Sausser had assaulted an 11-month-old boy by repeatedly forcibly pushing the infant’s head down in a crib.

Investigators say, around the same time as that incident, another worker at the daycare, Bethan Pringle, age 23, intentionally dropped the same infant on his head.

After these incidents happened, according to deputies, daycare staff took the infant to a hospital for treatment.

The daycare initially reported the infant suffered a “medical emergency,” but later learned the infant had been abused by employees. The daycare then reported the abuse to authorities, and fired the two workers allegedly involved.

Sausser was placed in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.

Her first court appearance is scheduled for July 24, 2019.

Pringle was arrested on July 12 and was charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

Pringle placed in the Onslow County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.