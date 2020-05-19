Second COVID-19 Congressional Town Hall

Showers have come to an end on our Tuesday, replaced instead by mostly cloudy skies and slightly milder air. We've been calling today "Transition Tuesday" as we slowly pull back the curtain to reveal true Spring weather.

Clouds will gradually erode tonight, giving way to clear skies and lows on the chilly side, dropping into the upper 40s. From here, it's going to be hard to argue exactly which workweek day will end up being the best. Bright sunshine Wednesday gets us close to 70 degrees. Sunshine gets us into the lower 70s both Thursday and Friday. Minus a random shower somewhere, our weekend features continued partly sunny conditions with increasing warmth building into WNY. We're in the middle to upper 70s Saturday and Sunday with highs taking a shot at 80 degrees Memorial Day Monday. Congratulations, folks. Our reward for this long Winter is here.