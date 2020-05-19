1  of  74
Closings
Second COVID-19 Congressional Town Hall

by: John Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:

(NEXSTAR) – Members of Congress from Upstate New York speak on the issues affecting their regions during the COVID-19 Pandemic at 7 p.m. Several regions of New York have moved into the first phase of reopening the state.

The following seven representatives participated in a COVID-19 Congressional Town Hall moderated by Tim Lake at the end of April. Tuesday, they continue the conversation with a second event exploring the challenges surround coronavirus and answering your questions.

Rep. Anthony Brindisi

  • (D-NY-22nd District)
  • @RepBrindisi
  • His district includes Chenango, Cortland, Madison, and Oneida Counties. His district also includes parts of Broome, Herkimer, Oswego, and Tioga Counties.

Rep. Brian Higgins

  • (D-NY-26th District)
  • @RepBrianHiggins
  • His district includes parts of Erie and Niagara Counties, including the City of Buffalo.

Rep. John Katko

  • (R-NY-24th District)
  • @RepJohnKatko
  • His district includes all of Cayuga, Onondaga, and Wayne Counties and part of Oswego County.

Rep. Joseph Morelle

  • (D-NY-25th District)
  • @RepJoeMorelle
  • His district is located exclusively in Monroe County and is mostly comprised of the City of Rochester.

Rep. Tom Reed

  • (R-NY-23rd District)
  • @RepTomReed
  • His district covers all of Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Chemung, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tompkins, and Yates Counties. It also includes parts of Ontario and Tioga Counties.

Rep. Elise Stefanik

  • (R-NY-21st District)
  • @EliseStefanik
  • Her district covers the North Country which includes all or parts of Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Saratoga, St. Lawrence, Warren, and Washington Counties.

Rep. Paul Tonko

  • (D-NY-20th District)
  • @RepPaulTonko
  • His district covers all of Albany and Schenectady Counties as well as parts of Saratoga, Rennselaer, and Montgomery Counties.

