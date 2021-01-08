                                                 
January 09 2021

1 person died in second alarm fire at apartment building on Seth Green Drive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person has died after a fire broke out in the Seneca Tower apartment building on Seth Green Drive.

Multiple fire departments responded to the call around 11 a.m. on Friday. Officials on scene said the fire broke out in a unit on the 21st floor and crews worked to detain it. Because it was the 21st floor of the building, it was upgraded to a second alarm fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

