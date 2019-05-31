Breaking News
East football star, nationally ranked RB, ruled inelgible to play
Live Now
Tracking the Tropics — Dorian weakens to Cat 1, near hurricane-force gusts in N.C.

Search for Maleah Davis heads for Arkansas after stepfather allegedly confesses

News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Maleah Davis missing from Texas_1559338145744.jpg.jpg

Searchers are headed to Arkansas to look for a missing 4-year-old Texas girl after a community activist said the man arrested in connection with her disappearance confessed he disposed of her body there.

Tim Miller, director of Texas EquuSearch, said his group will fly to Arkansas on Friday afternoon to search for Maleah Davis’ body.

Miller declined to say where in Arkansas he was going.

Quanell X, a local civil rights activist, said he spoke on Friday in jail with Derion Vence, the ex-fiance of Maleah’s mother, who had claimed Maleah was taken by a group of men May 4.

Quanell X said Vence confessed he dumped the Houston girl’s body in Arkansas. Quanell X declined to comment on what happened to Maleah. 

Houston police declined comment. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss