ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Holiday traditions continued Saturday at Sea Breeze, as residents stepped outside for their evening Christmas parade.

The 13th annual “Holiday Parade of Lights” kicked off at 5:30, running down Culver Road from Durand Blvd. to the Sea Breeze Firehouse.

Several community groups were featured in the event, and the evening culminated in a fireworks display.

Organizers said it’s been great to have everyone back enjoying each other again.

“Each year this parade is growing bigger and bigger,” Seabreeze Volunteer Fire Association President Terry Thomas said. “And the community here and far come to watch our parade. We have an ambulance from Dansville, New York.”