Screening rates low for certain cancers in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Medical professionals and Monroe County legislators came together Tuesday morning to better understand cancer screening rates.

The rates of screenings for colorectal, breast, and cervical cancers are low due to limited access or lack of insurance.

In Monroe County, between 18 and 20% of women are not screened for cervical cancer. The number drops even lower for adults who are not screened for breast cancer. The focus is on getting those without insurance the screenings and information they need.

“Part of what we do is focus on the uninsured so whether you’re insured or not we want to make sure that you are getting screened,” said Promotions and Outreach Manager Jayna Darlington. “We cover the price so if you’re worried about getting there or you’re worried about what’s gonna happen after we have the services beginning to end to help you out.”

Those in need of cancer screenings who are uninsured can call the Cancer Services Program of the Finger Lakes Region at (585) 224-3070.