Screen Plays presents “Frankenstein”

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Screen Plays: Hollywood’s Golden Age on Stage will present “Frankenstein” in a live radio play this October.

Performances will be October 9-13 at Rochester’s Multi-use Community Cultural Center and October 17 and 20 at Record Archive.

The performance is based upon the Mary Shelley novel and is directed by Karen Tuccio.

Reuben J. Tapp, who plays the creature, and Ted Wenskus, who play Delacey, discussed the unique aspects of the live radio play and the cultural implications of the story 200 years after it was written Monday during News 8 at Noon.

For tickets to “Frankenstein” visit the MuCCC website or Screen Plays website, or just stop by Record Archive on Rockwood Street in Rochester.